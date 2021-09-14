Gujarat Deputy CM Nitin Patel: No one can throw me out, I live in people's hearts

Gujarat: Night curfew to be imposed in Vadodara, Gandhinagar, Surat, 5 other cities

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Sep 14: Amid covid surge, the Gujarat government on Tuesday announced a night curfew for eight major cities, starting September 15. The curfew in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Gandhinagar will be in effect from 11 pm to 6 am to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases.

After reviewing the present situation, the state government has decided to extend the night curfew till September 25, a government release stated.

All other restrictions imposed in the last order issued on July 29 will remain in place till September 25, including permitting eateries to function till 10 pm and capping of the attendance at public functions to 400.

The previous order had also allowed Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in public places with the height of idols kept at a maximum of nine feet.

Gujarat recorded 12 new coronavirus cases on Monday with only three districts reporting new infections, pushing the tally to 8,25,629, while no fresh death due to the disease was reported in the state, the health department said.

A total 16 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which increased the number of recovered patients in the state to 8,15,386, it said in a release.

With this, there are now 161 active cases of which the condition of five patients is critical, the department said.

The total number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,082 as no COVID-19-linked death was reported during the day, said the release.

As many as 1,49,486 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the state on Monday, raising the number of doses administered so far to 5,25,77,634.

Surat district reported the highest number of seven new COVID-19 cases, followed by Vadodara four and Jamnagar one, said the department.

Significantly, Ahmedabad, once a coronavirus hotspot, did not report any new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, it said.