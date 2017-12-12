Gujarat: Modi offers prayers at Ambaji Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew this morning in a sea-plane from the Sabarmati River here to Dharoi Dam in Mehsana district on the last day of campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly polls. This is for the first time in the country's history that a sea-plane will land on a water body and that will be the Sabarmati river.
Modi takes sea route
Modi boarded the single-engine sea-plane from near the Sardar Bridge connecting the old city with Ahmedabad West, the first-ever flight by such a craft in the country. The plane took off from the Sardar Bridge-end amid chants of "Modi-Modi" from BJP workers and other city dwellers, who flocked the Sabarmati Riverfront to witness this one-of-a-kind event. The plane landed at Dharoi Dam reservoir in Mehsana.
Modi on his way to Ambaji temple
From Dharoi, the prime minister proceeded to Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha district via road. After visiting the temple, he would return to Ahmedabad by the sea-plane in the evening. Modi had yesterday said at a poll rally that today, for the first time in the history of the country, a sea-plane will land on the Sabarmati river.
Modi visits Ambaji temple
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offers his prayers at Ambaji Temple in Ahmedabad during his campaign trail for Gujarat assembly election.
Rahul Gandhi visits Ahmedabad’s Jagannath temple
Meanwhile, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi had also visited the temple during his campaign trail. PM Modi will be heading back to Sabarmati river front after prayers complete. Devotees are also trying to get into the temple to get a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
