Gujarat HC rejects Zakia Jafri's plea in 2002 Gulbarg riots case

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday rejected Congress leader Ehsan Jafri's widow Zakia Jafri's petition filed against clean-chit to top politicians in 2002 Gulbarg riots case.

The petition challenged the clean chit to the state's top politicians including then Chief Minister Narendra Modi and bureaucrats in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

Zakia Jafri's husband was one of the 69 people killed when a large mob attacked Gulbarg Society in Ahmedabad on 28 February 2002.

Zakia Jafri had approached the high court in March 2014 against a lower court verdict accepting the SIT's report that concluded Narendra Modi, then chief minister, made enough efforts after the Godhra carnage to see that law and order situation does not deteriorate further.

She had alleged there was a larger conspiracy behind the attack but a Supreme Court-monitored Special Investigation Team or SIT had not found any evidence to back this accusation.

OneIndia News