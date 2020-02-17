  • search
Trending Arvind Kejriwal Donald Trump
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat HC rejects Hardik Patel's anticipatory bail plea

    By PTI
    |

    Ahmedabad, Feb 17: The Gujarat High Court on Monday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Congress leader Hardik Patel in an unlawful assembly case registered in connection with the 2015 Patidar stir for quota for the community in government jobs and educational institutions.

    File photo
    File photo

    Justice V M Pancholi rejected Patel's bail application after considering the government's objection on the ground of his criminal antecedents. Opposing the plea, the government told HC there are more than ten criminal cases against Patel, and that he had gone underground fearing arrest.

    The case dates back to August 2015 when the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti under Patel had organised a mega rally in Ahmedabad as part of the quota stir, and an FIR was lodged for "unlawful assembly" as the police claimed the event did not have requisite permissions.

    Hardik Patel, face of 2015 Patidar quota movement, untraceable since arrest on Jan 18, claims wife

    The police further contended that this unlawful gathering led to violence, in which over a dozen youths were killed and property was damaged. In his anticipatory bail plea, Patel claimed he was being "victimised by the ruling party of the state" which has slapped "several false, frivolous and concocted cases against him". He said police was acting under "political pressure" to arrest him.

    More HARDIK PATEL News

    Read more about:

    hardik patel gujarat

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 20:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X