Gujarat Exit Polls 2017: Clear win projected for BJP, predicts News Nation

The initial exit polls shows a clear win for ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.

The News Nation exit poll for Gujarat projected that the BJP may win 47 seats in Gujarat, while Congress will win 43 seats.

Around 67 per cent voter turn out was recorded for the remaining 89 seats under phase 1 of the Gujarat elections.

A total of 851 candidates are in the fray for 93 seats spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat, in the final phase of the polls, where 2.22 crore people are eligible to exercise their franchise.

This election has become the battle of prestige for both the BJP and the Congress who are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters.

