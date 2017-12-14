Gujarat exit polls 2017: BJP will win with two-thirds majority, predicts Today’s Chanakya

Today's Chanakya on Thursday predicted two-third majority to the BJP with 135 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly. While for Congress, it says, will be reduced to just 47 seats. The halfway mark is 92.

#TCExitPoll Gujarat Elections 2017

Vote Forecast

BJP 49% ± 3%

Congress+ 38% ± 3%

Others 13% ± 3%

For more info kindly visit our website https://t.co/WvdmQF363w — Today's Chanakya (@TodaysChanakya) December 14, 2017

The Gujarat elections remained the most fiercely contested elections till the last moment.

Meanwhile, Gujarat recorded 68.70% voter turnout in the second and final phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting ended at 5 pm on Thursday. Polling was held in 93 constituencies across 14 districts of North and Central Gujarat.

The first phase of voting had concluded on December 9. The turnout for that phase was 68%. The results of the Assembly elections will be declared on December 18.

Like Gujarat, exit polls are predicting a saffron wave in hill state Himachal Pradesh, too.

In 2014 also Today's Chanakya had predicted how many seats will BJP get. During the UP Assembly Elections also while all other surveys and exit polls were predicting the end of the Modi Wave, Today's Chanakya had predicted a big sweep by BJP.

The Congress is out of power in the state since 1995 and had put up a valiant fight in this year's elections.

The Congress campaign banked hugely on anti-GST mood among traders in the western state even as caste leaders like Hardik Patel had backed the Opposition party.

