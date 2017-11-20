Gujarat elections: Vijay Rupani files nomination from Rajkot West constituency

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday filed nomination for Gujarat assembly elections in presence of Union Minister Arun Jaitley in Rajkot.

Rupani took out a massive procession on his way to file papers from the Rajkot (West) Assembly seat. The function began at 10.30 AM and Rupani filed the form at 12.39 PM - the Vijay Muhurat, which is considered the most auspicious time of the day.

Further Rupani thanked Rajkot in a tweet and called Arun Jaitley's presence as inspiring. "

Before filing nomination papers at 12.39 AM in the inspiring presence of Shri @arunjaitley Ji, visited various temples to offer prayers and seek blessings of saints. Addressed huge public meeting at Bahumali Bhavan, Rajkot & now heading for filing nomination papers. Thank you RAJKOT", Rupani tweeted.

In a tweet in the morning, Rupani stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his best wishes as he started for filing his nomination papers.

A former Mayor of Rajkot city, Rupani had first contested from Rajkot West constituency in October 2014, after former Gujarat Speaker Vajubhai Vala and seven-time MLA from the seat was made Karnataka Governor in September 2014.

