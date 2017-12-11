Gujarat elections: Stop communalising, talk about 'Vikas model': Shatrughan to PM Modi

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tirade against Congress party in Gujarat election campaigns, PM has a piece of advice from none other than his party colleague.

Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, BJP MP, once against raised his voice against after PM Modi alleged that Congress leaders held meeting with Pakistan High Commissioner and Generals.

Shatrughan Sinha took to Twitter to express his displeasure with PM Modi's comment during Palanpur rally said Mani Shankar Aiyar held secret meetings with Pakistan High Commissioner and military officers to make Ahmed Patel CM of Gujarat.

In a sarcastic tone, he tweeted, "Hon'ble Sir! Just to win elections anyhow, and that too at the fag end of the process, is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories every day against political opponents? Now linking them to Pak High Commissioner and Generals?! Incredible!."

Hon'ble Sir!

Just to win elections anyhow, and that too at the fag end of the process, is it a must to come up with & endorse new, unsubstantiated & unbelievable stories everyday against political opponents? Now linking them to Pak High Commissioner & Generals?! Incredible!.1>2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 11, 2017

He further urged PM Modi to speak about promises that the party made to the people of Gujarat.

He tweeted, " Sir! Instead of new twists & turns, stories & cover-ups, let's go straight to the promises that we made, regarding housing, development, employment of youth, health, "Vikas model". Let's stop communalising the atmosphere & go back to healthy politics & healthy elections. Jai Hind!

This is not the first time that Shatrughan Sinha speaks about his difference of opinions with the PM. On PM 's "Aurangzeb Raj" remark during election rally in Gujarat, Shatrughan criticised PM for his "language" and indicated that it was unsporting of the BJP to comment on an internal matter of the Congress

OneIndia News