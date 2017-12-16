Gujarat elections: Re-polling at 6 polling stations in 4 constituencies

Re-polling to be will be held at six polling stations in Vadgam, Viramgam, Daskroi and Savli constituencies on Sunday, where first phase polling was held on December 9 in Gujarat. The Election Commission has ordered for the repolling as presiding officers of these booths had forgotten to wipe out the mock drill poll results. Vadgam is reserved SC category candidates. Savli, Viramgam and Daskroi are general category constituencies.

On Thursday, re-polling was held at Dhunda and Manpar booths in Jam Jodhpur assembly constituency, Bandharda and Gangda in Una constituency, Chorwad in Nizar constituency and Chanod colony, Chanod in Umargaon constituency, both the latter are Scheduled Tribe (ST) constituencies.

Meanwhile, Election Commission announced that the counting of votes to be done through counting of slips in VVPAT in 10 polling stations in Visnagar, Becharaji, Modasa, Vejalpur, Vatva, Jamalpur-Khadia, Savli and Sankheda as Presiding officers didn't clear from the Control units the votes cast during the mock poll.

The polling for the Gujarat assembly elections was concluded on December 14. Voter turnout was 68.7 per cent when at 5 pm. This is less than 71.3 per cent voter turnout recorded in the previous Gujarat assembly elections in 2012.

The counting will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.

