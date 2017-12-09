Gujarat elections: EVM woes on polling day

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

On the day of voting in the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections, malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was reported from five districts on Saturday.

Gujarat elections: EVM woes on polling day

Gandhinagar control room, established for the first time to monitor elections, EVM glitches were reported from five districts. Some EVMs were not working in Porbandar, Surat, Kutch, Rajkot and Navsari. The EC swung into action to replace the EVM machines.

Vipul Goti, Master Trainer, Election Commission in Surat's Varaccha, said "We have replaced two machines and one VVPAT, you cannot really call it a technical error, these are electronic items there can be some issues. Now everything is okay and voting has started."

Rajya Sabha MP from the state, Ahmed Patel, said, "Wherever there are complaints of EVM malfunctioning, it should be dealt with immediately."

OneIndia News

Read more about:

gujarat elections 2017, evms, gujarat

Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.