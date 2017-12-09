Gujarat elections: EVM woes on polling day

On the day of voting in the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections, malfunctioning of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was reported from five districts on Saturday.

Gandhinagar control room, established for the first time to monitor elections, EVM glitches were reported from five districts. Some EVMs were not working in Porbandar, Surat, Kutch, Rajkot and Navsari. The EC swung into action to replace the EVM machines.

Vipul Goti, Master Trainer, Election Commission in Surat's Varaccha, said "We have replaced two machines and one VVPAT, you cannot really call it a technical error, these are electronic items there can be some issues. Now everything is okay and voting has started."

Rajya Sabha MP from the state, Ahmed Patel, said, "Wherever there are complaints of EVM malfunctioning, it should be dealt with immediately."

OneIndia News