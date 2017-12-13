Gujarat elections: EC to examine complaint against Rahul Gandhi

The Election Commission (EC) is set to inquire a complaint against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for allegedly violating Rules 126 Representative People Act on the last day of Gujarat election campaign.

The complaint filed with EC alleged that Rahul Gandhi gave an interview to a local TV channels in violation of the RP Act, 1951, reported ANI.

BB Swain, Chief Electoral Officer, said, " We have got a complaint regarding telecast of an interview. We have collected the DVDs. We will be doing a due examination and look into whether it has violated Rules 126 RP Act or not."

Earlier, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that interview is not permitted in the last 48 hours of campaigning in Gujarat.

Goyal said, "I am sure the Election Commission will take cognizance of this and take an action."

The second round of polling will be held tomorrow. The first phase of voting in 89 assembly constituencies of Gujarat was held on Saturday. The final voter turnout in the first phase of the Gujarat elections stood at 66.75%.

OneIndia News