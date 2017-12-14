Gujarat elections: Did BJP leaders violate RP Act?

The Congress party has raised an objection to the Election Commission's notice to party president Rahul Gandhi in the wake of an interview to a TV channel on the last day election campaign in Gujarat.

In its notice, the commission asked Gandhi to reply by 5 pm on December 18, the day when the votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh - another state which went to the polls -- will be counted. The BJP had filed three complaints with the Gujarat election commission claiming that Rahul's interview constitutes poll campaigning, which is not allowed 48 hours before the elections.

Congress leader Randeep S Surjewala‏, listed out BJP leaders holding a pressmeet or political meeting which violated the norm.

New norms for justice by ECI-:

FM-BJP leaders hold a PC in Ahd & release Manifesto on 8th Dec- No FIR Modiji does 4 public meetings in 9th Dec-No FIR Amit Shahji does a PC at Ahemdabad today-No FIR Piyush Gotalji does 2 PC's today-No FIR. Rahulji's interview-FIR Jai Ho!

New norms for justice by ECI-:

1.FM-BJP leaders hold a PC in Ahd & release Manifesto on 8th Dec-

No FIR

2.Modiji does 4 public meetings in 9th Dec-No FIR

3.Amit Shahji does a PC at Ahemdabad today-No FIR

4. Piyush Gotalji does 2 PC’s today-No FIR.

Rahulji’s interview-FIR

Jai Ho! — Randeep S Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 13, 2017

Also, NDTV reporter Sonial Singh aired similar views in her tweet.

She tweeted, "Interesting.The BJP released its manifesto in Gujarat a day before 1st day of polling in Gujarat,all channels cut to it live."

OneIndia News