Gujarat elections: Congress misled Muslim community, says PM Modi

Amid polling in the first phase of Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at Congress, saying the party has misled the Muslim community in every part of the nation.

PM Modi was addressing an election rally in Lunavada in Mahisagar district. PM Modi alleged that Congress has made fake promises of reservations for Muslims but in no state have they fulfilled their promise.

"Congress has been rejected comprehensively across the nation. Gujarat too will reject the Congress and will punish them for their politics," he said. Before the rally he urged voters to turnout in record numbers and vote." I particularly call upon youngsters to exercise their franchise," he tweeted.

Mahisagar district will go for polls on December 14, 2017. The district has three constituencies Balasinor, Lunavada and Santrampur (ST). The main fight is between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the challenger Indian National Congress (INC).

OneIndia News