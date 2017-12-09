Gujarat elections: Bluetooth linked to EVM, alleges Congress

After Election Commission officials replaced faulty EVMs five districts of Gujarat, a team of EC officials reached polling booth in Thakkar Plot, Porbandar to check EVM being connected to Bluetooth.

Earlier, Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Porbandar's Sharda Mandir booth number 145, 146 and 147 EVM machines are connected to other devices through Bluetooth. According to reports, another Congress leader has alleged EVM being connected to Bluetooth in Jalapore constituency of Navsari district.

EVM engineer S Anand spoke to the media after visiting a polling booth in Porbandar's Thakkar plot. He said, 'The name that you give to your Bluetooth device will be shown when it is paired to another device."

#WATCH EVM engineer S.Anand talks to media after visiting a polling booth in Porbandar's Thakkar plot following complaints of EVM being connected to Bluetooth, says, 'the name that you give to your Bluetooth device will be shown when it is paired to another device' #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/TivLjQXEOW — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2017

