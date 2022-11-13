Gujarat Elections: AAP’s CM candidate Isudan Gadhvi to contest from Khambhalia seat

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, Nov 13: Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced that Gujarat chief ministerial candidate Isudan Gadhvi will contest the next month's Assembly elections from Khambhalia seat in his home district of Devbhumi Dwarka.

"Isudan Gadhvi, who raised his voice for years for farmers, unemployed youth, women, businessmen, will contest from Jam Khambhaliya! Gujarat will get a new and good Chief Minister from the holy land of Lord Krishna," tweeted Arvind Kejriwal.

किसान , बेरोज़गार युवाओं ,महिलाओं ,व्यापारी के लिए सालों तक आवाज़ उठाने वाले इसुदान गढ़वी जाम खम्भालिया से चुनाव लड़ेंगे ! भगवान कृष्ण की पावन भूमि से गुजरात को एक नया और अच्छा मुख्यमंत्री मिलेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 13, 2022

Responding to Kejriwal's tweet, "The faith you and the people of Gujarat have placed in me, I assure that I will serve the people of Gujarat till my last breath. Jai Jai Garvi Gujarat!"

Gadhvi hails from a farmers' family in Dwarka district's Pipaliya village and belongs to the other backward castes, which account for 48 per cent of the state's population.

Gadhvi is the National Joint General Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party and a member of its National Executive. He formerly worked as a media professional and was the editor of VTV News, as well as anchor of popular news show Mahamanthan at VTV Gujarati.'

Since his joining active politics, Isudan has become a popular face of AAP in Gujarat and is now selected as the party's candidate for Chief Minister in 2022.

Born on 10 January 1982 in Pipaliya village near Jamkhambhaliya town in Devbhoomi Dwarka district of Gujarat.

In June 2021, Gadhvi joined the AAP Party and he is now the CM face of Gujarat election from AAP. The Delhi chief minister called Gadhvi's joining the AAP as a "huge sacrifice of a promising career to clean the mess that the ruling party, together with the Congress, had created in Gujarat."

He added, "Gadhvi has left a plum career for AAP... You can bring a change from outside the system, but there is a limitation to this. So, Gadhvi decided to join the system and clean the mess."

Story first published: Sunday, November 13, 2022, 18:31 [IST]