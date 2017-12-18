Gujarat election result 2017: Moral victory under leadership of Rahul Gandhi, says Gehlot

As the trends are clearer, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said Congress Party's campaign under the leadership of party president Rahul Gandhi has led to a moral victory for our party in Gujarat. Gehlot was addressing after Rahul Gandhi accepted the 'verdict of the people' against BJP which is set to continue over 20 years rule.

Gehlot said, "Congress had a very good campaign in Gujarat, Rahul ji's campaign reminded us of Indira ji." Speaking on moral victory in the state, he said, "BJP in home state of PM Modi ji and Amit Shah ji is struggling to cross even 100... Congress had a great campaign in Gujarat."

"We (Congress) raised several issues but BJP did not reply to our queries. BJP did not contest issue based elections. Modi ji raised emotive issues," he said.

Randeep Surjewala hoped for further improvement in Congress' tally till the counting of votes is concluded. He said, "Two Independents who won support Congress+ and so does NCP so the Congress+ tally right now is 84 and BJP is 98-99."

As the BJP is heading for a record sixth straight victory in Gujarat and is set to wrest power in hill state Himachal Pradesh, Goa CM Manohar Parrikar said Rahul Gandhi scored "zero in his opening innings. "

OneIndia News