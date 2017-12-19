Gujarat election result 2017: BJP, Congress final tally

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured a simple majority in the Gujarat elections by winning 99 seats in the 182-member Assembly. However, the tally of the saffron party dipped from 115 in 2012 as the Congress put up a good show by winning 77 seats against its previous tally of 61. According to the Election Commission tally, the BJP won 99 seats, the Congress bagged 77 and the others accounted for the remaining six.

According to data provided by Election Commission of India, the Congress polled 1, 24, 38, 937 votes with a vote share of 41.4 percent. In 2012, the party had a vote share of 40. 59 percent with 61 seats. On the other hand, BJP has polled 1, 47, 24, 427 votes with a vote share of 49. 1 percent. Though BJP improved its vote share by a margin of 0.8 percent in 2017, the gain was converted into the number of seats. In 2012, BJP's vote share was 48.30 percent with 115 seats. Overall, Congress' vote share is on the rise since 2002. BJP is improving its vote share but, the number of seats is in decline mode over the last three assembly elections.

GUJARAT Party Seats in 2002 / Vote Share Seats in 2007 / Vote Share Seats in 2012 / Vote Share Seats in 2017 / Vote Share BJP 127 / 49.85 117 / 49. 12 115 / 48.30 99 / 49.10 Congress 51 / 39. 59 59 / 39.63 61 / 40. 59 77 / 41. 40

OneIndia News