    Who will win Gujarat 2022 polls? Here's what ABP-C-Voter survey says

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 05: Will BJP retain Gujarat this time? Can AAP pose a threat to the ruling party? Well, the answer, according to ABP-CVoter, is the saffron party will emerge victorious again.

    Who will win Gujarat 2022 polls? Here's what ABP's C-Voter opinion says

    The pre-poll survey by ABP-CVoter has given one more term to the ruling BJP in Gujarat. A total of 22,807 people participated in the survey out of which 56 per cent of respondents gave a thumbs-up to the BJP. Whereas the AAP is coming distant second by garnering 20 per cent votes.

    Surprisingly, Congress has been pushed down to third place, the survey said. Going by the survey, the AAP is eating into the votes of the grand old party.

    Meanwhile, the India TV-Matrize opinion poll predicted a nearly two-third victory for the BJP in Gujarat. It has given 119 of 182 seats for the saffron party. However, Congress is predicted to win 59 seats and the AAP only two seats.

    It has to be noted that the ruling party had won 59 seats in 2017.

    Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases next month - on December 1 and 5 - while votes will be counted on December 8.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 5, 2022, 17:59 [IST]
    X