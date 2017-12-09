Gujarat elections 2017: Overall voter turnout in first phase may go little higher, says EC

Election Commission of India on Saturday addressed media after first phase of polling ends in Gujarat assembly election 2017.

While addressing media, Election Commission of India said that 68% voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Gujarat Election 2017.

''By the time we get final figures voting percentage may go a little higher and touch last year's figure,'' Election Commission of India said.

''There is no such connection of any Bluetooth or EVM. EVMs don't have receptors or wiring to facilitate that. So such reports are false,'' further added.

The first phase of Gujarat assembly elections 2017 was held today across 89 constituencies in Saurashtra and South Gujarat regions. Over 2 crore 12 lakh voters will decide the fate of 977 candidates, including 57 women, in this phase.

Prominent candidates in the fray for the battle include Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who is contesting from Rajkot (West), and Congress' Shaktisinh Gohil (Mandvi) and Paresh Dhanani (Amreli).

OneIndia News