Gujarat: Cyclone Ockhi is expected to cross Surat in next 24 hours, says IMD

Cyclone Ockhi around 350 km south-Soth West of Surat and it is expected to cross on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, Maharashtra went on a state of high alert to tackle the side-effect of the stormy weather.

Director, IMD Ahmedabad speaking to ANI said,''It is showing sign of decreasing in intensity. Issued heavy rainfall alert in coastal districts only for tonight, wind speed expected to be around 65-70 kmph when cyclone cross.''

Meanwhile, Election Commission asked Chief Electoral Officer Gujarat to prepare contingency plan in the wake of Cyclone Ockhi and to ensure that those affected and rehabilitated should be able to vote.

Amid the heat of the Gujarat polls, cyclone Ockhi, eddying menacingly towards the state's coast, poured cold water on the campaigning today, forcing cancellation of rallies of several top leaders, including those by BJP chief Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

OneIndia News