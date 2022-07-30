YouTube
    Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, July 30: A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday denied bail to activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekumar in a case of fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 riots case.

    Both the accused -- Teesta Setalvad and R B Sreekumar -- have denied the charges. Apart from Setalvad and Sreekumar, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt is also an accused in the case and has been arrested.

    The crime branch has arrested the trio and filed an first information report (FIR) against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence).

    The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case in its affidavit alleged that the accused were part of a larger conspiracy carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi.

    teesta setalvad bail rejected activist

    Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 16:01 [IST]
