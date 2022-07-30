Teesta Setalvad was part of conspiracy to frame then-Gujarat CM Modi in 2002 riots cases: SIT to court

Gujarat court rejects bail pleas of Teesta Setalvad

India

oi-Deepika S

Ahmedabad, July 30: A sessions court in Ahmedabad on Saturday denied bail to activist Teesta Setalvad and former DGP R B Sreekumar in a case of fabrication of evidence related to the 2002 riots case.

Both the accused -- Teesta Setalvad and R B Sreekumar -- have denied the charges. Apart from Setalvad and Sreekumar, former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt is also an accused in the case and has been arrested.

The crime branch has arrested the trio and filed an first information report (FIR) against them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence).

Teesta Setalvad was part of conspiracy to frame then-Gujarat CM Modi in 2002 riots cases: SIT to court

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case in its affidavit alleged that the accused were part of a larger conspiracy carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to destabilise the then Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by Narendra Modi.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 30, 2022, 16:01 [IST]