    Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests positive for coronavirus, day after fainting at Vadodara rally

    By
    |

    Ahmedabad, Feb 15: Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Monday tested positive for coronavirus, a day after he fainted during a rally in Vadodara.

    On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Hospital here.

    Rupani''s sample was collected on Sunday night and sent for RT-PCR test which has come out positive for coronavirus, said a health bulletin issued by the hospital on Monday.

    He has mild symptoms, it added.

    Story first published: Monday, February 15, 2021, 14:09 [IST]
    X