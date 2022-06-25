YouTube
  • search
Trending Agnipath Political Crisis in Maharashtra By Election Results 2022 Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad a day after SC verdict on Gujarat 2022 riots

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jun 25: The Gujarat anti-terrorism squad on Saturday arrived at activist Teesta Setalvad's home in Mumbai related to a case on her NGO, news agency ANI reported.

    It is reported that the ATS team has taken her to the Santacruz police station.

    Teesta Setalvad
    Teesta Setalvad

    It comes a day after a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, upheld the Special Investigation Team or SIT's 2012 clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case, and said that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri.

    "All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law," the judges said, adding that the appeal was filed under "dictation of someone."

    "Antecedents of Teesta Setalvad need to be reckoned with and also because she has been vindictively persecuting this lis [dispute] for her ulterior design by exploiting the emotions and sentiments of Zakia Jafri, the real victim of the circumstances," the apex court said in its order.

    The case pertains to what came to be known as Gulbarg Society incident, in which 68 people, including former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, were killed in the riots triggered by the burning of a train coach in which 59 pilgrims perished in February 2002. A decade later, the SIT report, exonerated Narendra Modi, citing "no prosecutable evidence" in the Gulbarg Society case, ANI reported.

    On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Setalvad after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea challenging chean chit to the Prime Minister.

    "I have read the judgement very carefully. The judgement clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her - I don't remember the name of the NGO- had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview, told ANI.

    Comments

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    teesta setalvad activist mumbai anti terrorist squad

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X