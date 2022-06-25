Gujarat ATS detains activist Teesta Setalvad a day after SC verdict on Gujarat 2022 riots

India

Mumbai, Jun 25:

Mumbai, Jun 25: The Gujarat anti-terrorism squad on Saturday arrived at activist Teesta Setalvad's home in Mumbai related to a case on her NGO, news agency ANI reported.

It is reported that the ATS team has taken her to the Santacruz police station.

It comes a day after a three-judge bench headed by Justice AM Khanwilkar, upheld the Special Investigation Team or SIT's 2012 clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat riots case, and said that Setalvad, co-petitioner in the case, exploited the emotions of Zakia Jafri.

"All those involved in such abuse of process need to be in the dock and proceeded with in accordance with law," the judges said, adding that the appeal was filed under "dictation of someone."

Gujarat ATS detained and took activist Teesta Setalvad to Santacruz police station in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/X72wZ1pyee — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

"Antecedents of Teesta Setalvad need to be reckoned with and also because she has been vindictively persecuting this lis [dispute] for her ulterior design by exploiting the emotions and sentiments of Zakia Jafri, the real victim of the circumstances," the apex court said in its order.

#WATCH Mumbai: Gujarat ATS leaves Santacruz police station after detaining Teesta Setalvad pic.twitter.com/7qmyfIeyj5 — ANI (@ANI) June 25, 2022

The case pertains to what came to be known as Gulbarg Society incident, in which 68 people, including former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, were killed in the riots triggered by the burning of a train coach in which 59 pilgrims perished in February 2002. A decade later, the SIT report, exonerated Narendra Modi, citing "no prosecutable evidence" in the Gulbarg Society case, ANI reported.

On Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed Setalvad after the Supreme Court dismissed the plea challenging chean chit to the Prime Minister.

"I have read the judgement very carefully. The judgement clearly mentions the name of Teesta Setalvad. The NGO that was run being run by her - I don't remember the name of the NGO- had given baseless information about the riots to the police," Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview, told ANI.