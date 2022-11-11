Gujarat Assembly polls: Congress announces third list of candidates

India

pti-PTI

New Delhi, Nov 11: The Congress on Friday released its third list with seven candidates for the Gujarat assembly elections scheduled to be held in December in two phases. The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 96.

The Congress had last Friday released its first list announcing the names of 43 candidates for the elections. On Thursday, it had come out with another list with 46 names. Among the candidates named in the third list are Bacchubhai Arethiya from Rapar, Tarun Gadhvi from Wadhwan, and Deepak Baroyh from Navsari.

The party has replaced Shankarbhai V Patel, its candidate from Gandevi, and has fielded Ashokbhai Lallubhai Patel in his place. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

Elections for the 182-member Gujarat assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.