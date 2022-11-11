YouTube
    Gujarat assembly elections 2022: Congress releases 2nd list of 46 candidates

    New Delhi, Nov 11: The Congress on Thursday released its second list of 46 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5.

    The total number of candidates declared so far by the party is 89. The Congress last Friday had released its first list of 43 candidates for the elections.

    Congress releases 2nd list of 46 candidates

    Among the candidates named in the second list, Arjanbhai Bhudia has been fielded from Bhuj, Bhikhabhai Joshi from Junagadh, Aslam Cyclewala from Surat East, Ashokbhai Patel from Surat North and Kamlkumar Patel from Valsad.

    The Congress is seeking to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from government in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the saffron party has been in power for more than two decades.

    Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly will be held in two phases -- December 1 and 5 -- and the votes will be counted on December 8.

    Story first published: Friday, November 11, 2022, 8:35 [IST]
    X