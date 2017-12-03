Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Scuffle breaks out between BJP, Congress workers in Rajkot

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

A scuffle broke out between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress0 workers in Rajkot on Saturday night over alleged vandalisation of Congress candidate's poster.

Scuffle breaks out between BJP, Congres
Photo courtesy: ANI/Twitter

On Friday, the BJP state unit suspended 24 of its members, including former MPs Bhupendrasinh Prabhatsinh Solanki, Kanye Patel and Bimal Shah, for their involvement in anti-party activities.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

congress, gujarat assembly elections 2017

Story first published: Sunday, December 3, 2017, 9:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 3, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

For Breaking News from Oneindia
Get instant news updates throughout the day.