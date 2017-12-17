Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Repolling begins for six booths in four seats

The repolling has began on Sunday in six booths of the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2017.

The Election Commission had on Saturday ordered repolling on Sunday in six booths of the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The re-polling was ordered, citing technical reasons, and the EC annulled the polling data that was present in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Chief Electoral Officer of Gujarat B.B. Swain ordered re-polling in Chhaniyan-1 and Chhaniyan-2 polling stations of Vadgam constituency, booth no. 27 of Viramgam constituency, Nava Naroda booth of Daskroi constituency and Nhara-1 and Sakarda-7 booths of Savli region.Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani contested from the Vadgam constituency.

Separately, the poll panel has ordered the counting of votes in 10 booths using Voter-Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) as the presiding officials forgot to wipe out the mock drill poll results from these Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

An estimated 68.70 percent polling was on December 14 recorded in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections covering 93 seats in Gujarat.

Voting was held in 93 assembly constituencies across 14 districts in northern and central regions of the state.

OneIndia News