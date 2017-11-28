Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Modi, Rahul to be back in battlefield

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be back in battlefield Gujarat on Wednesday to power the electoral campaign of their respective parties in the bitterly-fought Assembly polls.

Modi, who launched a campaign blitzkrieg on Monday, addressing four election rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, will hold four more tomorrow, after a day's break during which he inaugurated the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and the Hyderabad Metro in the Telangana capital.

Modi will address rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi will also be in Gujarat on a two-day campaign tour. He will kick off the current trip with a visit to the famous Somnath temple. He has been repeatedly ridiculed by the BJP for visiting a string of temples in the state during the election campaign.

The Congress vice president will visit Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts where he will interact with people and hold public meetings, party sources said.

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14, while votes will be counted on December 18.

The Congress is seeking to dislodge the BJP from power in the state, which the saffron party has ruled for close to two decades now.

PTI