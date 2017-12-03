Gujarat assembly elections 2017: Modi to address rally in Bharuch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally on Sunday in Gujarat's Bharuch district and later at Surendranagar. He will conclude the day with a rally in Rajkot at 7pm.

The Prime Minister is expected to hold at least 31 rallies and meetings in the state in the wake of upcoming assembly elections.

PM Modi is also expected to inaugurate a hospital in the Swaminarayan sect.

Modi will be visiting the capital of Saurashtra, Rajkot, before his visit to Ahmedabad where he will inaugurate a hospital at the Swaminarayan Gurukul Vishwavidya Pratisthanam (SGVP). The BJP wants to make this meeting a grand event and is planning a huge rally comprising more than one lakh people. The administration and police have geared up for the event.

OneIndia News