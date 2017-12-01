Gujarat assembly elections 2017: 137 with criminal background in fray

137 have pending criminal cases while 198 are crorepatis who would be contesting the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. Out of the 923 candidates analysed, there are 137 or 15 per cent with pending criminal cases against them.

A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that 78 or 8 per cent have declared serious criminal cases including murder, kidnapping, attempt to murder and crimes against women.

1 Bhartiya Tribal Party candidate Maheshbhai Chotubhai Vasava from Dediapada constituency has declared cases related to murder. 8 candidates have declared cases related to attempt to murder.

2 candidates have declared cases related to rape and 1 candidate has declared case related to word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

3 candidates have declared cases related to kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person.

Among the major parties, 22(25%) out of 89 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 31 (36%) out of 86 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 11 (18%) out of 60 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 4 (14%) out of 28 candidates from NCP, 2 (11%) out of 19 candidates from AAP, and 34 (8%) out of 416 Independent candidates analysed have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Among the major parties, 10(11%) out of 89 candidates from Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), 20 (23%) out of 86 candidates from Indian National Congress(INC), 8 (13%) out of 60 candidates from Bahujan Samaj Party(BSP), 3 (11%) out of 28 candidates from NCP, 1 (5%) out of 19 candidates from AAP, and 15 (4%) out of 416 Independent candidates analysed have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

There are 21(24%) out of 89 constituencies in the first phase of Gujarat assembly elections having 3 or more candidates with declared criminal cases. ( Red alert constituencies are those where 3 or candidates have declared criminal cases against them)

Financial background:

Out of the 923 candidates, 198 (21%) are crorepatis. Among the major parties 76(85%) out of 89 candidates from BJP, 60(70%) out of 86 candidates from INC, 7 (25%) out of 28 candidates from NCP, 6(32%) out of 19 candidates from AAP, 2(3%) out of 60 candidates from BSP and 25 (6%) out of 416 Independent candidates have declared assets worth more than Rs. 1 crore.

The average of assets per candidate contesting in the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly Elections is Rs 2.16 Crores. Among major parties, the average assets per candidate for 89 BJP candidates is Rs. 10.70 crores, 86 INC candidates is Rs 8.46 crores, 60 BSP candidates have average assets of Rs 19.16 lakhs, 28 NCP candidates have average assets worth Rs 2.15 Crores, 19 AAP candidates have average assets worth Rs 1.68 crores, and 416 Independent candidates have average assets of Rs. 29.23 lakhs.

2 candidates have declared zero assets in their self sworn

OneIndia News