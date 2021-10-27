YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gujarat: Amit Shah to attend Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event at Statue of Unity

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ahmedabad, Oct 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district on October 31, instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Wednesday.

    Amit Shah

    The authorities had earlier announced that the prime minister would attend the celebrations at the Statue of Unity near Kevadia. However, since he is now scheduled to attend the G-20 Summit in Rome at that time, Shah will attend the event, the official said.

    The Chief Minister's Office confirmed in a tweet that Shah, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will attend the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations near the 182-metre-tall structure dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

    Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani trying to influence witnesses, claims NCBShah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani trying to influence witnesses, claims NCB

    Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014, with a national-level celebration at the Statue of Unity.

    As part of the celebrations, "Ekta Parade" will be held at the venue, for which police jawans from across the country were invited to Kevadia, a release stated. Personnel of the Border Security Force, ITBP, CISF and CRPF will also take part in the Ekta Parade and perform daredevil stunts at the venue, it was stated.

    More AMIT SHAH News  

    Read more about:

    amit shah

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X