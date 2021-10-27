Gujarat: Amit Shah to attend Rashtriya Ekta Diwas event at Statue of Unity

Protect country without worry, Modi govt will take care of your families: Amit Shah to troops

Ahmedabad, Oct 27: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat's Narmada district on October 31, instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Wednesday.

The authorities had earlier announced that the prime minister would attend the celebrations at the Statue of Unity near Kevadia. However, since he is now scheduled to attend the G-20 Summit in Rome at that time, Shah will attend the event, the official said.

The Chief Minister's Office confirmed in a tweet that Shah, along with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, will attend the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations near the 182-metre-tall structure dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary on October 31 is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) since 2014, with a national-level celebration at the Statue of Unity.

As part of the celebrations, "Ekta Parade" will be held at the venue, for which police jawans from across the country were invited to Kevadia, a release stated. Personnel of the Border Security Force, ITBP, CISF and CRPF will also take part in the Ekta Parade and perform daredevil stunts at the venue, it was stated.