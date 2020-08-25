Gujarat: 9 die in heavy rains, NDRF rescues 30

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Aug 25: As many as 9 people were killed and nearly 1,900 people were shifted to a safer place following heavy rainfall in Gujarat.

On Monday, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued 30 people stranded in Chikhli. According to the reports, Gujarat received more than 102 per cent of the annual average rainfall till Monday morning.

The Met department said Gujarat is very likely to receive an "active wet spell" during August 24 and August 25.

It predicted heavy to very heavy rains in isolated places in Gujarat region on Tuesday and issued an advisory for fishermen in north and south Gujarat coasts till Tuesday.

The rainfall has mainly affected the low-lying areas especially the Saurashtra region, disrupting normal life.

Several parts of Gujarat have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Monday predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat.

"The low-pressure area lies over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighbourhood. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across west Rajasthan during next 2 days and become less marked thereafter. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to meander over south Rajasthan neighbourhood region for subsequent 2-3 days. The monsoon is likely to remain active during next 2-3 days," the IMD said.