Gujarat: 9 children dead after bus falls into gorge near Ahwa town

Children being treated in hospital

"One student died in the accident. We have rescued around 70 others who were stuck in the bus after it fell into the gorge," said Superintendent of Police of Dang, Shweta Shrimali, as per a PTI report.

Children had gone for a picnic

Some of the injured students were shifted to Ahwa civil hospital while others were taken to Surat civil hospital after being rescued by local authorities and police. All the students are residents of Amroli area in Surat.

They had gone for a picnic to Dang which was sponsored by their tuition class in Surat, according to a parent of one of the students.

Accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna in which 7 children died in November

On November 22, seven children were killed after a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. The students belonged to Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur in Satna district.

25 children were injured in an accident in Jaipur in May

In May this year, at least 25 children were injured after a school bus collided with a private bus in Jaipur's Kotputli area. The accident took place on Delhi Jaipur highway.

