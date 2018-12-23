Gujarat: 9 children dead after bus falls into gorge near Ahwa town
Ahmedabad, Dec 23: At least nine children died in Gujarat after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Dang district. The incident took place on Mahal-Bardipada road near Ahwa town on Saturday evening.
The bus was carrying around 70 students, all in the age group of 10-16 years. They had gone for a picnic from Surat to Dang.
The bus was coming from Shabri Dham, a religious and tourist spot in the district, when the accident took place.
Children being treated in hospital
"One student died in the accident. We have rescued around 70 others who were stuck in the bus after it fell into the gorge," said Superintendent of Police of Dang, Shweta Shrimali, as per a PTI report.
Children had gone for a picnic
Some of the injured students were shifted to Ahwa civil hospital while others were taken to Surat civil hospital after being rescued by local authorities and police. All the students are residents of Amroli area in Surat.
They had gone for a picnic to Dang which was sponsored by their tuition class in Surat, according to a parent of one of the students.
Accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna in which 7 children died in November
On November 22, seven children were killed after a bus met with an accident in Madhya Pradesh's Satna. The students belonged to Lucky Convent School in Birsinghpur in Satna district.
25 children were injured in an accident in Jaipur in May
In May this year, at least 25 children were injured after a school bus collided with a private bus in Jaipur's Kotputli area. The accident took place on Delhi Jaipur highway.
