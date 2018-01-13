Gujarat: 3 girls dead in fire tragedy in Rajkot

Gujarat : Fire breaks out at Rashtra Katha Shibir near Rajkot | Oneindia News

At least three girls died and few others injured after a fire broke out at Rashtra Katha Shibir in Gujarat's Pransla on Friday night. The incident occurred at Rajkot district's Pransla village 360km from capital Gandhinagar.

The reason for the fire is yet to be known. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, reported ANI. The flames have been extinguished and the situation is under control.

#SpotVisuals 3 girls dead, few others injured after fire broke out at Rashtra Katha Shibir in Pransla, last night #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/e5dFo8vgF9 — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2018

Shri Vedic Mission Trust has been organizing ten days youth camp at Pransala for the past 18 years under the Rashtra Katha Shivir series. The camp aims to provide a platform for orientation and nurturing of youth in various disciplines such as National Integration, Social Harmony and Religious harmony and Martial Arts, to mention a few.

This year, the 18th Rashtra Katha Shibir was attended by 16000 children between 8 to 18 years age.

