For migrant workers it is extended festival vacation but loss for many businessmen

Gujarat: 15 migrant workers killed after truck runs over them; PM Modi condoles tragedy

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Surat, Jan 19: Fifteen migrant labourers sleeping by the roadside in Gujarat's Surat district were killed on Tuesday after being crushed under a speeding truck, police said.

The tragedy took place near Kosamba village, around 60 km from Surat, police said, adding that all those killed hailed from Rajasthan.

The truck driver, who apparently lost control over the vehicle after hitting a sugarcane laden tractor, has been detained. The truck ran over the migrant construction workers on the Kim-Mandvi road shortly after midnight, Surat SP Usha Rada said.

Karnataka: Union minister Shripad Naik injured in road accident; wife, aide dead

The truck driver lost control over his vehicle after dashing against the tractor and veered off the road onto the pavement where the workers were sleeping, she said.

"The truck was on its way to Mandvi from Kim. The driver lost control of the vehicle after it hit sugarcane hanging out of the tractor trolley coming from the opposite direction.

"The truck's front window pane shattered on impact, which blocked the driver's vision. The truck then veered off the road and crashed into the sleeping labourers," she said. Three workers injured in the tragedy are being treated in a nearby hospital, the police official said.

''The state government will be providing Rs 2 lakh compensation to family of the deceased & Rs 50,000 to those injured from CM Relief Fund,'' Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that ex-gratia of Rs two lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each person killed in the accident and Rs 50,000 would be given to each injured.

''The loss of lives due to a truck accident in Surat is tragic. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover at the earliest,'' PM Modi tweeted.