Gujarat: 100 per cent match in random vote count on EVMs and paper trail slips

There was a 100 percent match in the random vote count on EVMs and paper trail slips which was carried out by the Election Commission in the 182 polling stations at Gujarat.

The EC had said it would conduct random vote counts on EVMs and VVPAT slips in one polling station in each of the 182 assembly constituencies.

"There was a 100 percent match in the results of the EVM and the slips produced by the paper trail machines," the official of the election machinery said.

The polling stations were decided through a draw of lots in which the candidates or their agents were also present. The EC had decided to match the tally in select polling stations amid allegations that the EVMs were compromised to help the BJP.

On December 15, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain a plea of the Gujarat Congress seeking to count of at least 20 percent of the paper trail slips manually along with votes cast in the EVMs in each constituency of the state.

It had said that the court cannot interfere unless the Election Commission of India's decision to restrict the EVM- VVPAT paper trail to one booth per constituency is proved "arbitrary", "illegal" or "malafide".

OneIndia News