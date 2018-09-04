  • search

GST rate: Home appliances become more affordable now

    New Delhi, Sep 4: Goods and Services Tax (GST) council on Tuesday recommended GST rates reduction on Washing Machine, Refrigerator, Water Cooler, Hair Dryer, Vaccum Cleaner and Mixer from 28 percent to 18 percent.

    Also Read | Bring petrol, diesel under GST immediately: Chidambaram

    Home appliances become more affordable now
    The Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs, responsible for administering Indirect Taxes, tweeted the recommendation

    In its 28th meeting held on July 22, the GST Council gave its approval to slash tax rates on over 100 items that were in the highest 28 per cent tax bracket under the Goods and Services Tax.

    Also Read | Rs 132.38 crore spent on advertisements for GST by govt

    GST rates on articles including consumer durables like smaller television sets, refrigerators, washing machines, paints and varnishes, lithium-ion batteries, and more were brought down from 28 per cent to 18 per cent. The tax council also rationalised rates on several other items too.

    The GST Council also exempted sanitary napkins from taxes under the GST regime. The Council also approved Nandan Nilekani's recommendations for simplifying GST return procedure with minor tweaks.

    goods and services tax gst finance ministry

