GST collections jump to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in June, up 56%
India
New Delhi, July 01: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, registering a 56 per cent increase over the same month last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.
Sitharaman said Rs 1.4 lakh crore is the "rough bottom line" now for GST collections. GST revenue for May stood at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore.
Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 14:38 [IST]