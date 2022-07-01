YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    GST collections jump to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in June, up 56%

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 01: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in June rose to Rs 1.44 lakh crore, registering a 56 per cent increase over the same month last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday.

    GST collections jump to Rs 1.44 lakh crore in June, up 56%
    Nirmala Sitharaman
    Know all about
    Nirmala Sitharaman

    Sitharaman said Rs 1.4 lakh crore is the "rough bottom line" now for GST collections. GST revenue for May stood at nearly Rs 1.41 lakh crore.

    Comments

    More GST News  

    Read more about:

    gst nirmala sitharaman

    Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 14:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 1, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X