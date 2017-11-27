GSEB HSC results 2017: Check Class 12 October 2017 results

The GSEB HSC results 2017 have been released. The results of the Class 12 October 2017 exams are available on the official website.

HSC General and vocational October exams were held in the state in different centers in which 1,11,203 students have registered and 1,04,560 attended the exam and according to a press release from the board, 15.58 per cent students have qualified this exam.

In October 2017 GSEB HSC exam, 84,648 students had registered for the exam in general stream, out of which 79,531 students attended the exam while in vocational 26,555 students had registered and 25,029 Students were present.

OneIndia News