Grossly illegal: Karti Chidambaram writes to Lok Sabha Speaker over CBI raids

New Delhi, May 27: Congress leader Karti Chidambaram On Friday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, over the breach of his Parliamentary privilege in the course of the recent searches conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at his residences.

"I have become the victim of a grossly illegal and patently unconstitutional action. The Central Bureau of Investigation, in the garb of conducting an investigation into an 11-year-old decision of the Government of India in which I have absolutely no involvement, raided my residence in Delhi," Karti wrote in the letter to Om Birla.

"In the course of this so-called raid, certain officers of the CBI seized my highly confidential and sensitive personal notes and papers pertaining to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology, of which I am a Member," he added.

"Shockingly, even my draft notes and questions which I had intended to ask witnesses summoned to the Committee, were also seized. Furthermore. My handwritten notes pertaining to the depositions made to the Committee by Witnesses were also seized - for reasons best known to the Agency," he wrote.

"Sir, these actions by the CBI, in so far as they relate to interference with my duties as a Parliamentarian, amount to a direct assault upon the democratic principles on which our Parliament is founded," the MP stated in his letter.

Story first published: Friday, May 27, 2022, 10:41 [IST]