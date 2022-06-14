Gross human rights violations in Qatar says BMS: Demands urgent implementation of 3 demands

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jun 14: The Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) has raised concerns over the gross human rights violation of migrant workers in Qatar. BMS the largest Central trade union in India said that it is imperative to note that 1,611 Indian migrants have died in Qatar since 2014. The families back had to wait for a cruel amount of time to get the mortal remains of their loved ones, the BMS said.

BMS General Secretary Binoy Kumar Sinha said that the Kaafila system in Qatar has caused severe trauma for the workers from India as well as other South Asian countries.

Seizure of passports, overtime work, denial of permission to even leave the place of stay for w while, tight accommodation, sexual abuse, forced work outside the field of expertise have been sources of great mental agony for workers.

The BMS has raised this issue with the government and trade union of Qatar. Further a protest was also lodged with the Ambassador of Qatar in India. The issue was also raised with the Labour and External Affairs ministry.

The BMS demanded that all Indian workers in Qatar are accorded good and healthy living conditions and their human rights be respected. Further in case of death, the mortal remains are sent to India immediately and the cost of the same be borne by the Qatar government or the agency which has hired these persons. The deceased person's family shall also be compensated, the BMS said. Singh further said that the agencies providing the manpower should be dealt with strictly in case of any violation. If the Qatar government does not take positive steps on these fronts, then the BMS would be forced to raise this issue at both national and international forums at the earliest.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 17:13 [IST]