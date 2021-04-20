Grocery shops in Maharashtra to operate only for four hours a day

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Mumbai, Apr 20: The Maharashtra government has said that groceries, vegetable shops, dairies will be open only between 7 and 11 am.

The government has also said that home delivery will be allowed from 7 am to 8 pm. The Maharastra government has imposed strict restrictions amidst the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to reporters, health minister, Rajesh Tope said that the decision was a must as people come out of their homes in the name of purchasing grocery. He said that at the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar suggested that the grocery stores must be open for four hours. It was also decided that a notification will be issued in this regard at the upper level and not at the district level, Tope said.

The meeting also discussed the execution of the government's Rs 5,400 crore package to help individuals who are affected by the restrictions and closure of business.

The government will soon issue SOPs for those travelling by bus. The government had put out an SOP for those travelling by train from the states of Goa, Kerala, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Transport minister, Anil Parab said that the government will issue SOPs so that people commuting by bus and private vehicles from other states should have a COVID-19 negative report.