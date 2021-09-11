Great courage: Chief Justice on judgment disqualifying Indira Gandhi

I take back my statement, says Sanjay Raut after remarks against Indira Gandhi

Ahmedabad, Sep 11: Chief Justice NV Ramana on Saturday termed the 1975 judgment disqualifying the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi on charges of electoral malpractices, a judgment of ''great courage'' that ''shook'' the nation, leading to imposition of Emergency.

''In 1975, it was Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha from the Allahabad High Court who passed the judgment that shook the nation, when he disqualified Smt. Indira Gandhi. It was a judgment of great courage, which could be said to have directly resulted in the declaration of Emergency. The consequences of which I do not want to elaborate now," Justice Ramana was quoted saying by PTI.

The CJI said that the Allahabad High Court has a history of more than 150 years and its Bar and Bench have produced some of the greatest legal luminaries in the country.

The June 12, 1975, verdict delivered by Justice Jagmohanlal Sinha of the Allahabad High Court had convicted the then prime minister of electoral malpractices and debarred her from holding any elected post under the Representative of Peoples Act.

The verdict is widely believed to have led to imposition of Emergency on June 25, 1975.

Indira Gandhi had won the 1971 Lok Sabha election from the Rae Bareli seat in Uttar Pradesh by defeating her opponent Raj Narain.

The defeated leader had challenged her election alleging electoral malpractices saying that Gandhi's election agent Yashpal Kapoor was a government servant and that she used government officials for personal election related work.

with PTI inputs

Story first published: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 19:18 [IST]