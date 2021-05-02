Grateful to US for its support: MEA on receiving COVID-19 consignment

New Delhi, May 02: Amid the surge in coronavirus cases in India, the United States sent the third consignment of COVID-19 aid. India said that it is grateful to the US for its support. In a tweet, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "Another flight from the USA arrives in India carrying over 1000 oxygen cylinders, regulators, and other medical equipment. Third shipment in a period of 2 days adding to our oxygen capacities. Grateful to the USA for its support."

On Saturday night, a flight from the USA carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment landed in India. Earlier, the US had dispatched the third set of its several emergency COVID-19 relief shipments to India.

The first and second consignments of emergency COVID-19 aid, including hundreds of oxygen cylinders and regulators, sent by the US landed in India on Friday.

The United States sent help after its President Joe Biden assured to stand by India in its time of crisis. The US President spoke with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 situation.

Earlier this week, Biden reaffirmed that the US is determined to support India in its efforts to contain the pandemic during the talks. The United States will be sending supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India, including 1,000 refillable oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests.