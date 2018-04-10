Grandeur of Flipkart's new office in Bengaluru: Know all about it

About the new Campus:

The new campus was launched On March 31 in the presence of the entire team, along with Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, founders Binny Bansal and Sachin Bansal.

Consolidating multiple offices into one:

Flipkart decided to consolidate its multiple offices across Bangalore at one location in 2015 itself. The idea behind this was to bring together all of its various offices across the city into one large campus in order to achieve better collaboration, synergy and operational efficiency.

New and bigger home:

The new office campus is spread across 8.3 lakh square feet with three buildings interconnected by bridges. There are 30 floors in total that can house 7,387 employees.

Basic amenities:

The new campus has all basic amenities including a gymnasium, daycare and food courts. It also has indoor recreation rooms with VR games and a golf simulator.

Outdoor recreation space:

The campus has an outdoor recreation space on the terrace - multi-game playing surface for futsal, basketball and cricket. Human foosball, Mini-Golf, Climbing Wall and Bocce Ball is also available for recreation.

Image Courtesy: Flipkart Facebook