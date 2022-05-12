'Grandchild or ₹5 crore…': Financially broke Parents move court against son, daughter-in-law

YouTube
    Haridwar, May 12: In a rather strange case, a couple from Uttarakhand's Haridwar has moved to court against their son and daughter-in-law demanding either a grandchild within a year or compensation of ₹5 crores from both.

    According to an ANI report, the parents said that they invested money on their son's education and building home, and are now financially broke. They have now demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from their son and daughter-in-law.

    The couple named Sanjeev Prasad and Sadhana Prasad got their son Shrey Sagar married to Shubhangi in the year 2016. Shrey Sagar is a pilot while his wife works in Noida. They sent them to Thailand for their honeymoon but were mentally harassed every time they asked for a grandchild.

    "They were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild," the father SR Prasad, was quoted by news agency ANI. Meanwhile, mother Sadhana Prasad added that Shrey Sagar is their only son and that she had fulfilled all his demands since his childhood.

    "I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from the bank to build a home. We are troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 cr each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition," said Prasad.

    The parents' lawyer, advocate AK Srivastava, said the case portrays the truth of modern society. "This case portrays the truth of society. We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores," he said.

    A suit has been filed in the court against Shrey Sagar and Shubhangi under the relevant sections of domestic violence in district court of Haridwar. Its next hearing is to be held on May 17.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 16:55 [IST]
