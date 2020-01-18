  • search
Trending Nirbhaya Davinder Singh
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Grand event awaits Donald Trump during his India visit next month

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 18: A grand event awaits US President Donald Trump when he visits India next month.

    The event will take place in February. A grand event on the lines of the Howdy Modi is expected to take place at Ahmedabad. During his visit, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are likely to sign a short term trade deal. This is aimed at granting US companies more access to Indian markets and also restore the trade benefits for India that were withdrawn last year.

    US President Donald Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    The timing of the visit would however depend on the timing of the trial by the US Senate. The trial is expected to commence this week and would determine whether Trump would be removed from office or not.

    When Trump shocked PM Modi with his remark on China border

    It may be recalled that Trump had expressed his inability to take part in the Republic Day celebrations as chief guest in 2018. While the timeline of the visit this year is not exactly known, the official cited above said that they are working out a mutually convenient date.

    In November last year, Trump while responding to a question on the invitation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said, "he wants me to go there." I will be going at some point to India, he had also said.

    More US PRESIDENT News

    Read more about:

    us president india donald trump

    Story first published: Saturday, January 18, 2020, 7:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 18, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue