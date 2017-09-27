Govt will offer VRS to non-performing officers: Gadkari

New Delhi, September: Union minister Nitin Gadkari said the government will "sack and offer voluntary retirement scheme (VRS)" to non-performing officers and it was the government's duty to support well- performing public sectors units.

Addressing an event, the minister said faster decision making process, good leadership, team work, transparency, and corruption free system are needed for the growth of any company. Union ministers Satya Pal Singh and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present on the occasion.

Gadkari received a dividend cheque of Rs 42.13 crore from public sector firm WAPCOS Ltd CMD R K Gupta at the event.

"We have huge potential in infrastructure...Organisations which are doing good, our duty is to support them and sack non-performing people, give them VRS," he said.

He appreciated WAPCOS's performance at a time when there is "not a very good impression about government companies".

The Union Water Resources Minister said the problem is that "files are moved around for years" and decisions are not taken.

He said the government accords the highest priority to infrastructure as the sector has a huge potential.

Noting that water problem is the major reason for migration of people from rural to urban areas, he pitched for mirco irrigation which can increase agriculture productivity.

Gadkari also released a book titled 'WAPCOS Discovering New Horizons' which documents the company's growth journey since its inception.

PTI