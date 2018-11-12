Govt warns Twitter of strict action if it fails to curb hate messages on microblogging site

New Delhi, Nov 12: The government on Monday said Twitter's response to content take-down requests sent via legal channels was slow and inadequate, and told its senior executives that it must set up a 24x7 escalation mechanism or face legal consequences.

The statement came after a meeting between home secretary Rajiv Gauba and Twitter's global head of legal, policy, trust and safety lead Vijaya Gadde and Twitter India representative Mahima Kaul. "During the meeting, it was impressed upon Twitter representatives that they should improve their system of response to investigation-related legal requests... They were advised that law provides for strict legal provisions in case of non compliance which would need to be invoked," a ministry spokesperson said, adding that the government shared instances where Twitter's response was "neither full not timely".

Twitter responded by saying "as a global company", it exercises due diligence to respect local laws in jurisdictions around the world, and duly reviews all legal process. "Twitter has dedicated contact channels for law enforcement and we respond to legal process issued in compliance with applicable law. Twitter is committed to working with governments around the world to encourage healthy behaviour on the platform."