Twitter may remove option to 'like' tweets

Washington, Oct 30: The heart-shaped 'Like' button in Twitter which allows users to like tweets may soon be removed, said reports. But, Twitter has said that it will not happen soon.

The "Like" button, which was introduced in 2015, allowed users to support views expressed by others. The other options currently available are 'Re-Tweet' and 'Reply/Comment'.

The number of Likes for a particular tweet is generally seen a measure of how many people endorse the view expressed in it.

According to reports, the micro-blogging platform said they were rethinking about the 'Like' button but it will not "happen soon".

"As we've been saying for a while, we are rethinking everything about the service to ensure we are incentivising healthy conversation, that includes the like button. We are in the early stages of the work and have no plans to share right now," tweeted @TwitterComms.

Twitter users, however, were not happy with the development, said reports.